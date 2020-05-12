Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) Cut by Analyst

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$287.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hardwoods Distribution from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

HDI stock opened at C$12.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

