Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Cut by Analyst

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of INSP opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $6,240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,000 shares of company stock worth $49,651,610. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 89,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

