Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reduced by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

