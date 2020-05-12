Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Cut by Oppenheimer

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,737 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

