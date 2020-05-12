Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics Inc Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

MGNX stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $27.94.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

