Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$29.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

