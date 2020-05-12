Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Lowered by KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myers Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Myers Industries’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:MYE opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 278,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Myers Industries by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 173,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 153,188 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

