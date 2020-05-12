Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Increased by Analyst

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Natera in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Vatnsdal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $46.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 305,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $264,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

