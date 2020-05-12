Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

NBIX opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $5,803,322. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

