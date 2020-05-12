Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Raised by Seaport Global Securities

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Norbord has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Norbord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Norbord by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s payout ratio is -162.16%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

