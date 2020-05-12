Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Lowered by Northcoast Research

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of PAG opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

