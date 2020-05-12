Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $58.10 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 207,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after buying an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after buying an additional 621,011 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 360,974 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,655,000 after buying an additional 526,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

