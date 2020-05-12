Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Decreased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$86.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 37.04. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.577 per share. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

