Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Cut by Oppenheimer

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REZI. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $5.85 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $692.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.