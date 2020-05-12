Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $134,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.