Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut by SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

