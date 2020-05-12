Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

SPNE opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $283.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.94. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 128,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

