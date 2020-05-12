Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp Cut by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.11.

TSE:TOY opened at C$18.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.83. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$46.61.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.