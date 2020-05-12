Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sprout Social Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sprout Social in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $23.39 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

