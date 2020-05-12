Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.80 million.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

