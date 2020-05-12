Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,882,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 729,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

