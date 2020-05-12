Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMUS. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

