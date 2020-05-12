Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for The Hackett Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of HCKT opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $423.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

