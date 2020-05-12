Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

