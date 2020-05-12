Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Increased by Analyst

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WING. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ WING opened at $126.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 170.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.