Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Xylem stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Xylem by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Xylem by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 70,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its position in Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in Xylem by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Xylem by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 35,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.