Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Qualys worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $111.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $47,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,101,591.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,184. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.