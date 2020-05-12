Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 3,127 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,851 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

