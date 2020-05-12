Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 58,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 67,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

