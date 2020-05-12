Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 2,772 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

