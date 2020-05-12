Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

