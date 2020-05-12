Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.26 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.22.

Shares of CJT opened at C$140.36 on Monday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.49.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

