RealReal Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RealReal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 80.94% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

REAL stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RealReal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,852 shares of company stock worth $642,896 over the last three months.

