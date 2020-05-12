Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:RSG opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.