Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

