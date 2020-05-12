Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wendys Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

