Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Revolve Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $903.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $48.36.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

