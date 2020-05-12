Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REI. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.