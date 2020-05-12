RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

NASDAQ:REDU opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.