Round Table Services LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

