Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $16.00

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Painted Pony Energy from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Painted Pony Energy from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TRMLF stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Painted Pony Energy has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

About Painted Pony Energy

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

