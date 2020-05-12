Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

