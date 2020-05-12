S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 3,891 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

