SB One Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SB One Bancorp in a report released on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

SBBX stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 over the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

