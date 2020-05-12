Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 1,797 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

