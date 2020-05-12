Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Decreases By 92.2%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the April 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

