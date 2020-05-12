Sigma Labs (SGLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGLB stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.