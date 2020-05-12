Silver Standard Resources (SSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.71 million.

