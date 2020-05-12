SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

