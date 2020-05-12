SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SDC stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

